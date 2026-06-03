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Josh Naylor News: Back in lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Naylor (back) will start at first base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Naylor will make his return to the starting nine after he exited with back spasms in Monday's series opener and then sat out Tuesday's 8-3 win. The Mariners will hope that the brief absence won't disrupt Naylor's rhythm at the plate; over his last eight games, the 28-year-old has gone 10-for-33 (.303 average).

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
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