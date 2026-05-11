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Josh Naylor News: Extends hit streak in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 5:02am

Naylor went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

Naylor extended his hitting streak to nine games with Sunday's two-hit effort. After going 9-for-76 (.118) in his first 19 games this year, Naylor's responded by batting .397 with a 1.020 OPS in his subsequent 19 contests. Overall, the first baseman is slashing .255/.317/.383 with five homers, 20 RBI, 12 runs scored and seven steals across 164 plate appearances this season.

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
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