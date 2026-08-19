Josh Naylor News: Extends hit streak in win

Naylor went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

Naylor delivered a two-run single in the second inning before notching his 25th steal in the seventh. The first baseman has now hit safely in nine straight contests, posting four multi-hit efforts along with two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored over that stretch. On the season, he's slashing .270/.333/.375 with 10 homers, 46 RBI, 47 runs scored and 25 stolen bases across 506 plate appearances.