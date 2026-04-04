Josh Naylor News: First two RBI of season in win
Naylor went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's 3-1 win over the Angels.
Naylor entered play Friday with one hit and zero RBI across 30 plate appearances, so his two-run single in the 10th inning to plate Cole Young and Julio Rodriguez had to have felt good for the first baseman. Naylor struggled through the spring and World Baseball Classic with Team Canada, but perhaps Friday's two-hit, two-RBI game will help him get on track. He's slashing .094/.171/.094 through eight games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Naylor See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 4Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 32 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Naylor See More