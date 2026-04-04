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Josh Naylor News: First two RBI of season in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 5:19pm

Naylor went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

Naylor entered play Friday with one hit and zero RBI across 30 plate appearances, so his two-run single in the 10th inning to plate Cole Young and Julio Rodriguez had to have felt good for the first baseman. Naylor struggled through the spring and World Baseball Classic with Team Canada, but perhaps Friday's two-hit, two-RBI game will help him get on track. He's slashing .094/.171/.094 through eight games.

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
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