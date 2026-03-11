Josh Naylor News: Good to go for Team Canada
Team Canada manager Ernie Whitt said that Naylor will be included in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Team Cuba in the World Baseball Classic after being hit on the right elbow in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Team Puerto Rico, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Naylor was able to take his base after being hit in the third inning and ended up finishing 0-for-4 on the day. The 28-year-old apparently didn't experience any residual soreness overnight, so he'll be ready to go for the final game of pool play in a must-win contest for both Canada and Cuba.
