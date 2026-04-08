Josh Naylor News: Handed off day Wednesday
Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
With southpaw MacKenzie Gore on the bump for Texas in an afternoon game after a night game, the Mariners will give the left-handed-hitting Naylor his first day off of the season. Connor Joe was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and will immediately enter the starting nine as Naylor's replacement at first base.
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