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Josh Naylor News: Handed off day Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

With southpaw MacKenzie Gore on the bump for Texas in an afternoon game after a night game, the Mariners will give the left-handed-hitting Naylor his first day off of the season. Connor Joe was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and will immediately enter the starting nine as Naylor's replacement at first base.

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
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