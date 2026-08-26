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Josh Naylor News: Heading to bench against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Naylor will hit the bench for the first time since Aug. 11, with the left-handed-hitting first baseman getting the afternoon off while the Phillies send a southpaw (Jesus Luzardo) to the bump. Patrick Wisdom will step in at first base in place of Naylor, who has been sizzling at the plate lately with a .367/.400/.500 slash line, two home runs, three steals, seven RBI and six runs over his past 15 games.

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
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