Josh Naylor News: Heading to bench against lefty
Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Naylor will hit the bench for the first time since Aug. 11, with the left-handed-hitting first baseman getting the afternoon off while the Phillies send a southpaw (Jesus Luzardo) to the bump. Patrick Wisdom will step in at first base in place of Naylor, who has been sizzling at the plate lately with a .367/.400/.500 slash line, two home runs, three steals, seven RBI and six runs over his past 15 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Naylor See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 20277 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Naylor See More