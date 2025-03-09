Josh Naylor News: Hit streak at eight games
Naylor went 1-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's split-squad game against the Athletics.
After going hitless in his Cactus League debut, Naylor has hit in eight consecutive games and is 11-for-24 (.458) with four doubles and three RBI on the spring. He may not be able to replicate the defense of three-time Gold Glove winner Christian Walker, Arizona's starting first baseman in 2024, but Naylor's bat is expected to replace the production lost when Walker signed with Houston this offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now