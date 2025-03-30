Josh Naylor News: Hits in three straight

Naylor went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Naylor hit safely for a third straight game to begin the regular season, but his most memorable play Saturday was getting thrown out at third base for the final out of the fourth inning. He'd doubled to lead off the bottom of the frame and eventually was thrown out by Pete Crow-Armstrong, as he tried to tag up. It was the first of two baserunning blunders by the Diamondbacks. Naylor later singled in the ninth and trotted in on Eugenio Suarez's home run.