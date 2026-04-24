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Josh Naylor News: Homer, steal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Naylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Naylor's starting to come around, hitting safely in five of his last six games. He's gone 10-for-20 (.500) in that span, which includes both of his stolen bases on the season. He still has some work to do to improve his overall numbers -- his cold start to the year is still weighing him down at a .198 average and .591 OPS across 25 contests. He's added three homers, 11 RBI, seven runs scored and two doubles. Naylor also isn't being as aggressive on the basepaths, which was expected after he went 30-for-32 on steal attempts in the 2025 regular season after previously never having more than 13 attempts in a campaign.

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
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