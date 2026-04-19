Josh Naylor News: Idle for series finale
Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
With a tough lefty (MacKenzie Gore) on the hill for Texas and with the Mariners and Rangers wrapping up their series with a day game, Naylor will be handed his second day off of the season. Connor Joe will enter the starting nine as Naylor's replacement at first base.
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