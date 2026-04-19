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Josh Naylor News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

With a tough lefty (MacKenzie Gore) on the hill for Texas and with the Mariners and Rangers wrapping up their series with a day game, Naylor will be handed his second day off of the season. Connor Joe will enter the starting nine as Naylor's replacement at first base.

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
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