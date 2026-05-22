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Josh Naylor News: Idle Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Naylor is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Royals on Friday.

The Royals are sending southpaw Noah Cameron to the mound Friday, so the lefty-hitting Naylor will be on the bench while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and bats fifth. Naylor is slashing .212/.263/.231 with six RBI in 57 plate appearances against left-handers this season.

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
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