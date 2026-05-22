Josh Naylor News: Idle Friday
Naylor is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Royals on Friday.
The Royals are sending southpaw Noah Cameron to the mound Friday, so the lefty-hitting Naylor will be on the bench while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and bats fifth. Naylor is slashing .212/.263/.231 with six RBI in 57 plate appearances against left-handers this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Naylor See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 148 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 159 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 139 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 1210 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Naylor See More