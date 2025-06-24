Josh Naylor News: In Tuesday's lineup

Naylor (shoulder) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Naylor had to be removed from Monday's contest in Chicago after tweaking his right shoulder on a swing. However, he has avoided a serious injury and will be back in there a day later. Naylor has collected an .824 OPS with nine home runs over 75 games for the Diamondbacks this season.