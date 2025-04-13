Fantasy Baseball
Josh Naylor News: Nabs fourth steal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Naylor went 2-for-5 with a steal, one RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Brewers.

The Diamondbacks' slugger stole second base off reliever Grant Anderson in the seventh inning. Naylor has never been known for his speed, but thanks to a torrid start, seems like a lock to overtake his previous career high of 10 steals with the Guardians in 2023. The 27-year-old has been enjoying his new home in Arizona, opening with a .322/.397/.475 slash line across 68 plate appearances.

