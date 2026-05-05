Josh Naylor News: Notches two steals in loss
Naylor went 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Atlanta.
Naylor's bat has come around lately, and that's given him more opportunities to run. He's hit safely in 12 of his last 15 contests, a span that includes all six of his steals this season. The first baseman is batting .233 with a .645 OPS, four home runs, 17 RBI, eight runs scored and three doubles over 34 games. Naylor's a contact hitter, so he should be able to continue rebounding closer to his career norms as he gets some distance from his slow start to the year.
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