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Josh Naylor News: Notches two steals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Naylor went 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Atlanta.

Naylor's bat has come around lately, and that's given him more opportunities to run. He's hit safely in 12 of his last 15 contests, a span that includes all six of his steals this season. The first baseman is batting .233 with a .645 OPS, four home runs, 17 RBI, eight runs scored and three doubles over 34 games. Naylor's a contact hitter, so he should be able to continue rebounding closer to his career norms as he gets some distance from his slow start to the year.

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
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