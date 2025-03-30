Fantasy Baseball
Josh Naylor headshot

Josh Naylor News: On base five times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Naylor went 2-for-2 with three walks, a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Naylor delivered the game-winning knock with an eighth-inning double as part of an eight-run rally. The Diamondbacks haven't missed Christian Walker's production at first base yet; Naylor has hit in all four games thus far, going 6-for-15 with two doubles, three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base.

Josh Naylor
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
