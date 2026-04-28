Josh Naylor News: Powers Seattle with four RBI

Naylor went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Twins.

Naylor continued his recent surge at the plate, delivering an RBI single in the sixth inning before adding a three-run homer off Cole Sands in the eighth to put the game out of reach. The long ball was his fourth of the season. The first baseman now has five multi-hit games in his last nine contests, going 15-for-33 (.455) with eight RBI over that stretch. Despite the hot streak, Naylor's overall numbers remain modest, as he's slashing .220/.295/.349 with 15 RBI, eight runs scored and four stolen bases across 122 plate appearances.