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Josh Naylor News: Ready to rejoin starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Naylor (quadriceps) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Twins.

Naylor didn't play in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals while he managed a tight quad, but the one day off appears to be all the slugging first baseman needed to overcome the issue. Before taking a seat Sunday, Naylor had been on fire at the dish, having gone 12-for-25 (.480 average) with one home run, two doubles, four stolen bases, four RBI and three runs over his previous seven starts.

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
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