Josh Naylor News: Records eighth steal
Naylor went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rockies.
Naylor is now on an eight-game hitting streak, and the last three have been multi-hit efforts. He's 11-for-34 (.324) during the streak, adding three extra-base hits, four RBI and two steals. The first baseman has been at his best to begin his first season with Arizona, offering a high batting average with modest pop and some surprising speed. He's slashing .304/.370/.458 with eight steals, five home runs, 27 RBI, 23 runs scored and 11 doubles across 44 contests.
