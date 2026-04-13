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Josh Naylor News: Snaps power drought with two homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Naylor went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over the Astros.

It was the sixth career multi-homer effort by Naylor, who went deep for the first time this season with his first-inning three-run jack. Naylor also racked up at least five RBI for the seventh time in his career. The first baseman still has plenty of room for improvement, batting .127 with the aforementioned two homers, seven RBI and six walks across his first 63 at-bats.

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
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