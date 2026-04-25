Josh Naylor News: Swipes two bags Saturday

Naylor went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases in Saturday's 11-9 win over the Cardinals.

He was one of only two Mariners starters who failed to produce either a run or an RBI in the wild victory, but Naylor still found some fantasy value on the basepaths. The first baseman is doing his best to show that his 30-steal campaign in 2025 was no fluke, and through 26 games this season he's gone a perfect 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts. Naylor's also putting a quiet start to the year at the plate behind him, batting .357 (15-for-42) over his last 11 games with three homers, five runs and nine RBI.