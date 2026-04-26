Josh Naylor News: Taking seat Sunday
Naylor isn't in Seattle's starting lineup Sunday versus St. Louis.
Naylor has been heating up of late, slashing .480/.533/.680 with one home run, four RBI and four stolen bases over his past seven games. He fouled a ball off his foot Friday but remained in the lineup Saturday, so for the time being his absence from the lineup Sunday appears to be a routine rest day. Connor Joe is making a start at first base in Naylor's stead in the series finale.
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