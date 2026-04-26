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Josh Naylor News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Naylor isn't in Seattle's starting lineup Sunday versus St. Louis.

Naylor has been heating up of late, slashing .480/.533/.680 with one home run, four RBI and four stolen bases over his past seven games. He fouled a ball off his foot Friday but remained in the lineup Saturday, so for the time being his absence from the lineup Sunday appears to be a routine rest day. Connor Joe is making a start at first base in Naylor's stead in the series finale.

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
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