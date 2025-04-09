Fantasy Baseball
Josh Naylor headshot

Josh Naylor News: Three hits, homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Naylor went 3-for-4 with a home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Orioles.

Naylor opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning before extending the lead to 5-0 with a homer off Dean Kremer in the fifth. While the home run was Naylor's first this season, he's gotten off to a nice start with Arizona, going 16-for-47 (.340) with a .929 OPS, nine RBI and three stolen bases through 13 games.

