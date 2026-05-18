Josh Naylor News: Trio of hits in win
Naylor went 3-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and two steals in Monday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.
On his own bobblehead night at T-Mobile Park, Naylor consistently was active on the bases with a trio of singles and two swipes as the Mariners snapped a three-game skid. After a pedestrian start to the season in which he posted a .622 OPS across 29 games, the first baseman has been much better in May with an .818 OPS through 17 contests. Overall, Naylor is slashing .260/.325/.370 with five homers, five doubles, 22 RBI, 15 runs and 12 stolen bases across 200 plate appearances.
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