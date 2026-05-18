Josh Naylor headshot

Josh Naylor News: Trio of hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Naylor went 3-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and two steals in Monday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

On his own bobblehead night at T-Mobile Park, Naylor consistently was active on the bases with a trio of singles and two swipes as the Mariners snapped a three-game skid. After a pedestrian start to the season in which he posted a .622 OPS across 29 games, the first baseman has been much better in May with an .818 OPS through 17 contests. Overall, Naylor is slashing .260/.325/.370 with five homers, five doubles, 22 RBI, 15 runs and 12 stolen bases across 200 plate appearances.

Josh Naylor
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Naylor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Naylor See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Chris Bennett
7 days ago