Josh Rojas Injury: Exits game with big toe injury

Rojas left in the forth inning of Saturday's spring game against Colorado due to soreness in his right big toe.

Rojas went 0-for-2 before being replaced by Jordan Sprinkle at third base. An update on Rojas' injury should be made once he undergoes further testing on his right big toe. Rojas had gone 10-for-30 with two walks, two RBI and six runs scored in spring training heading into Saturday's game.