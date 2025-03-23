Josh Rojas Injury: Likely out Opening Day
Rojas (toe) remains out of Chicago's spring lineup Sundy and is likely to begin the season on the injured list, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 30-year-old sustained a hairline fracture in his right big toe in mid-March, and it appears he won't have enough time to get healthy before Thursday's season opener. Rojas is expected to operate as Chicago's primary second baseman against right-handed pitching, once healthy. Lenyn Sosa and Brooks Baldwin are the main candidates to fill in at the keystone in the meantime.
