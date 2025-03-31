Josh Rojas Injury: Not ready for rehab games yet
Rojas (toe) is not close to beginning a rehab assignment, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The veteran infielder is working his way back from a hairline fracture in his right big toe. While Rojas is eligible for activation Friday, it would appear it's going to take him quite a bit longer to return. Once healthy, Rojas is in line to serve as the White Sox' regular second baseman.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now