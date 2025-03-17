Josh Rojas Injury: Recovering from big toe fracture

White Sox manager Will Venable said Monday that Rojas has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right big toe, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Rojas suffered the injury during Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies. Venable was unwilling to rule Rojas out for Opening Day, as the skipper described the injury as a pain-tolerance situation that the 30-year-old infielder might be able to play through. If Rojas begins the season on the injured list, the White Sox would have room on the roster for an extra infielder such as Brooks Baldwin, Bryan Ramos, Jacob Amaya or Brandon Drury.