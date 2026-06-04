Josh Rojas News: Contract selected

The Royals selected Rojas' contract from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Rojas will receive another opportunity in the majors after slashing .246/.309/.433 with six home runs and a 16:32 BB:K over 48 games with Omaha. The 31-year-old will provide infield depth while Maikel Garcia (hamstring) is banged up, and Rojas is capable of handling the outfield, as well.