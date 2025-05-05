Josh Rojas News: Drives in one in White Sox debut

Rojas went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI on Sunday against the Astros.

Rojas was activated from the injured list Sunday after a toe injury kept him sidelined for the first month of the season. He hit seventh in the order while starting at third base and managed a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to collect his first RBI with the White Sox in his debut with the club. Rojas is projected to serve in a large-side platoon role moving forward.