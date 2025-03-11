Fantasy Baseball
Josh Rojas News: Projected to start at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Rojas is expected to begin the regular season as the White Sox's second baseman, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Rojas joined the White Sox this winter and is one of the few established veterans who is projected to be on the Opening Day roster. While he's played the majority of his career at third base, he's also been roughly an average defensive second baseman. Rojas has also had a decent spring at the plate, maintaining a .304 batting average with two extra-base hits and two stolen bases across 23 at-bats.

