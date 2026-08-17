Josh Rojas News: Sent back to Omaha
The Royals optioned Rojas to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
Rojas will give up his spot on the active roster to infielder Maikel Garcia (hand), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Recalled from Triple-A when Garcia initially landed on the shelf June 23, Rojas appeared in 28 games during his latest stint in the majors, slashing .225/.257/.310 with one home run, one steal, seven RBI and five runs.
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