Josh Rojas News: Taking seat Thursday
Rojas is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Kansas City.
The left-handed-hitting Rojas has now been out of the lineup both times the White Sox have faced a lefty since he returned from the injured list this past weekend, so he looks to be on the strong side of a platoon as he bounces back-and-forth between third base and second base. Miguel Vargas is at the hot corner and Lenyn Sosa is at the keystone for Thursday's series finale.
