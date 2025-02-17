Josh Sborz Injury: Sent to 60-day IL
The Rangers placed Sborz (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Monday.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Luke Jackson, whom the club signed to a one-year deal. Sborz underwent surgery on his right shoulder in mid-November and had already been expected to miss the first couple of months of the 2025 season, so his move to the 60-day IL won't alter his timeline for a return.
