Josh Sborz News: Back with Rangers on MiLB deal
Sborz signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Sborz was released by the Rangers on Monday after putting up an 8.16 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 14.1 innings at Triple-A Round Rock. The 32-year-old righty will now return to the organization after testing the free-agent market, but he'll need to turn things around dramatically to have any chance at returning to the majors for the first time since 2024.
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