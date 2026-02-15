Josh Sborz headshot

Josh Sborz News: Completes side session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Sborz (shoulder) tossed a bullpen session Saturday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

The 32-year-old righty looks to be healthy for the start of spring training after he was limited to just a handful of minor-league rehab appearances during the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder in November 2024. After the Rangers non-tendered him in November, Sborz re-signed with the organization on a minor-league deal in January and will need to show during Cactus League play that he's regained his pre-surgery velocity and command in order to make a serious run at a spot in Texas' Opening Day bullpen.

Josh Sborz
Texas Rangers
