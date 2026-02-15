Josh Sborz News: Completes side session
Sborz (shoulder) tossed a bullpen session Saturday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
The 32-year-old righty looks to be healthy for the start of spring training after he was limited to just a handful of minor-league rehab appearances during the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder in November 2024. After the Rangers non-tendered him in November, Sborz re-signed with the organization on a minor-league deal in January and will need to show during Cactus League play that he's regained his pre-surgery velocity and command in order to make a serious run at a spot in Texas' Opening Day bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Sborz See More
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – American League311 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections341 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL West360 days ago
-
General MLB Article
All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief PitchersOctober 14, 2024
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Mid-March UpdateMarch 13, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Sborz See More