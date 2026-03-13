Josh Sborz headshot

Josh Sborz News: Fighting for roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 4:01am

Sborz allowed two runs on three hits and one walk over one inning in Thursday's spring game against the Athletics.

Sborz allowed runs for the first time in five Cactus League relief appearances, which bodes well for the non-roster invitee's hopes of making the roster. After not pitching in 2025 following a shoulder procedure, Sborz worked hard during the offseason to re-establish the velocity he showed when pitching for the Rangers from 2021-24 (95 to 97 mph). On Thursday, the four-seamer averaged 94.1, the highest it's been this spring.

Josh Sborz
Texas Rangers
