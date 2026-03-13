Josh Sborz News: Fighting for roster spot
Sborz allowed two runs on three hits and one walk over one inning in Thursday's spring game against the Athletics.
Sborz allowed runs for the first time in five Cactus League relief appearances, which bodes well for the non-roster invitee's hopes of making the roster. After not pitching in 2025 following a shoulder procedure, Sborz worked hard during the offseason to re-establish the velocity he showed when pitching for the Rangers from 2021-24 (95 to 97 mph). On Thursday, the four-seamer averaged 94.1, the highest it's been this spring.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Sborz See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – American League337 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL WestFebruary 20, 2025
-
General MLB Article
All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief PitchersOctober 14, 2024
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Mid-March UpdateMarch 13, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Sborz See More