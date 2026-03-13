Josh Sborz News: Fighting for roster spot

Sborz allowed two runs on three hits and one walk over one inning in Thursday's spring game against the Athletics.

Sborz allowed runs for the first time in five Cactus League relief appearances, which bodes well for the non-roster invitee's hopes of making the roster. After not pitching in 2025 following a shoulder procedure, Sborz worked hard during the offseason to re-establish the velocity he showed when pitching for the Rangers from 2021-24 (95 to 97 mph). On Thursday, the four-seamer averaged 94.1, the highest it's been this spring.