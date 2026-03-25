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Josh Sborz News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Rangers reassigned Sborz to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Sborz fell short in his bid for a spot in the Texas bullpen after yielding five earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight batters across nine innings during the Cactus League. The right-hander will likely to slot into a high-leverage role in the Round Rock bullpen and could merit consideration for a call-up if he's able to recapture the form that he displayed before undergoing shoulder surgery in November 2024.

Josh Sborz
Texas Rangers
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