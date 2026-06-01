Josh Sborz News: Released by Texas

The Rangers released Sborz on Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sborz has spent most of the season with Triple-A Round Rock and hasn't appeared in a big-league game since the 2024 regular season. Across 16.1 minor-league innings to start 2026, Sborz has pitched to a 7.16 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB. The 32-year-old will look for an opportunity elsewhere.