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Josh Sborz News: Released by Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Rangers released Sborz on Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sborz has spent most of the season with Triple-A Round Rock and hasn't appeared in a big-league game since the 2024 regular season. Across 16.1 minor-league innings to start 2026, Sborz has pitched to a 7.16 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB. The 32-year-old will look for an opportunity elsewhere.

Josh Sborz
 Free Agent
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