Josh Simpson News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Simpson to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The move corresponds with the Mariners promoting Jhonathan Diaz from Triple-A. Simpson struggled in his last outing Tuesday against the Brewers, when he allowed five runs on three hits (including two home runs) and two walks while striking out one batter in two-thirds of an inning. He'll head back down to Triple-A, where he has a 2.53 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 32 innings this season.