Josh Simpson News: Sent down to minors
The Mariners optioned Simpson to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
Simpson pitched one-third of an inning against Houston on Wednesday and will now make his return to Triple-A. Seattle sent down the left-hander in order to make room on the roster for Jose Ferrer's return from the paternity list. Simpson made three appearances after being called up May 4, registering a 7.71 ERA with three strikeouts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now