Josh Simpson News: Shipped to Seattle

The Mariners acquired Simpson from the Marlins on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Simpson reached the big leagues for the first time in 2025 but was unable to work his way into a high-leverage role with Miami after submitting a 7.34 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 30.2 innings. The southpaw yielded five home runs over 31 appearances and walked 14.6 percent of the batters he faced, but he generated ground balls at a high rate (59.6 percent) and struck out hitters at a decent clip (23.8 percent). Seattle recognized enough potential in Simpson to bring him aboard as an extra left-handed option out of the bullpen and opened up a 40-man roster spot for him by placing Logan Evans (elbow) on the 60-day injured list.