Josh Smith Injury: Hospitalized with meningitis
Smith (lower body/wrist) was diagnosed with viral meningitis Friday and is receiving treatment in a hospital, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Smith is expected to remain in the hospital for 7-to-10 days, at which point he'll restart his rehab program. The 28-year-old utility man had already been dealing with a glute strain and a wrist issue, and there's currently no telling when he'll be back in the Rangers' lineup. Ezequiel Duran has been making regular starts at second base with Smith sidelined.
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