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Josh Smith Injury: Hospitalized with meningitis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Smith (lower body/wrist) was diagnosed with viral meningitis Friday and is receiving treatment in a hospital, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Smith is expected to remain in the hospital for 7-to-10 days, at which point he'll restart his rehab program. The 28-year-old utility man had already been dealing with a glute strain and a wrist issue, and there's currently no telling when he'll be back in the Rangers' lineup. Ezequiel Duran has been making regular starts at second base with Smith sidelined.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
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