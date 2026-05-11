Josh Smith Injury: Now dealing with wrist issue
Smith (lower body) is dealing with a wrist injury that will delay his rehab program, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Smith landed on the 10-day injured list this past Tuesday due to a right glute strain. A minimum stint on the IL would have Smith eligible to return May 15, but his new wrist issue will likely push that return date by at least a few days. Prior to his placement on the IL, Smith was slashing .217/.324/.239 with two steals and six RBI across 108 plate appearances.
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