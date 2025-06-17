Josh Smith Injury: Nursing hamstring injury
Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Smith is dealing with a minor hamstring issue, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The skipper added that although Carter will not require an IL stint, he's likely to miss another game or two while he recovers. Most of the 27-year-old's recent playing time has come as Texas' designated hitter, though Alejandro Osuna will fill in at DH on Tuesday.
