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Josh Smith Injury: Rejoins team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 5:50am

Smith (illness) rejoined his teammates at Globe Life Field on Thursday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Smith, who originally landed on the injured list due to a strained glute, was away from the team and spent time in a hospital due to a bout of viral meningitis. He did some light workouts and jogging Thursday. The illness was the latest setback for Smith, who sustained left wrist inflammation while rehabbing the glute. Prior to the stay on the IL, Smith had been the primary second baseman, but that may not be the case when he's ready to return. Both Justin Foscue and Ezequiel Duran have made inroads since then.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
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