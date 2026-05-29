Josh Smith Injury: Rejoins team
Smith (illness) rejoined his teammates at Globe Life Field on Thursday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Smith, who originally landed on the injured list due to a strained glute, was away from the team and spent time in a hospital due to a bout of viral meningitis. He did some light workouts and jogging Thursday. The illness was the latest setback for Smith, who sustained left wrist inflammation while rehabbing the glute. Prior to the stay on the IL, Smith had been the primary second baseman, but that may not be the case when he's ready to return. Both Justin Foscue and Ezequiel Duran have made inroads since then.
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