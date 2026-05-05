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Josh Smith Injury: Sidelined by glute strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Rangers placed Smith on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right glute strain.

It's unclear when Smith was injured, as he played all nine innings of the Rangers' last game Sunday against the Tigers. He will be eligible for activation May 15, though the club did not reveal a timetable for Smith's return to action. Ezequiel Duran will serve as the Rangers' primary second baseman while Smith is shelved.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
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