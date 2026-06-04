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Josh Smith Injury: Takes BP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 10:57pm

Smith (glute/wrist/illness) took live batting practice Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

This marked the first batting practice session for Smith since landing on the injured list May 3 with the glute issue. Since then, the infielder has been bothered by wrist inflammation and a bout of viral meningitis that kept him away from baseball activity. Smith could begin a rehab assignment next week.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
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