Josh Smith Injury: Takes BP on Wednesday
Smith (glute/wrist/illness) took live batting practice Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
This marked the first batting practice session for Smith since landing on the injured list May 3 with the glute issue. Since then, the infielder has been bothered by wrist inflammation and a bout of viral meningitis that kept him away from baseball activity. Smith could begin a rehab assignment next week.
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