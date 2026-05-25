Josh Smith Injury: Timeline for activities unclear
Smith (illness) is expected to return to Globe Life Field this week, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to ramp up his baseball activities, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Smith was first sidelined with a right glute strain and then a wrist problem, but more recently he was diagnosed with viral meningitis. He was in the hospital for several days with the illness but is now on the mend. However, it could be several weeks before Smith is ready to return to the Rangers' active roster.
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