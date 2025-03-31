Josh Smith News: Back in action Monday
Smith (quad) will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Reds.
Smith didn't play Sunday after exiting Saturday's contest versus the Red Sox with a left quad contusion, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go for the series opener in Cincinnati. The 27-year-old is in line to handle the bulk of the playing time at third base while Josh Jung (neck) is sidelined.
